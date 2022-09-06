Need to pick up a new pair of wireless earbuds as you settle into a “new normal” this fall? Whether it’s commuting to and from work, chilling in the lounge between classes, or getting in some yard work, having music in your ears can make a big difference.

You don’t need to drop a bunch of money to get your hands on something decent. In fact, there are a few brands who specialize in offering low-cost products with a decent suite of hardware. SOUNDPEATS, for instance, has built its portfolio around earbuds that run less than $100.

We’ve had two different models of SOUNDPEATS earbuds (Free2 classic, Mini Pro) here in the office for a couple of weeks. Priced just $30 and $60, respectively, I feel they’re definitely worth a look.

By no means are these to be considered premium earbuds or high-end models. But, they definitely punch above their weight. I’d much rather recommend these over other lesser-known brands with similar price points.

SOUNDPEATS Free2 classic ($30)

If you’re only after the basics and you don’t care too much about special features, the Free 2 classic are a good get for $30.

You’ll have up to eight hours of playback per charge with upwards of 30 hours total when including the carrying case. The earbuds are IPX5 rated against water meaning workout sweat and splashes won’t have an impact.

Features

Stylish leather texture appearance & Comfortable fit

Long battery life for 8 hours playtime per charge

The superior sound delivered by a 6mm bio-compound diaphragm driver

Flawless call & Multi-functional touch control













SOUNDPEATS Mini Pro ($60)

Step things up a smidge in pretty much all areas and you end up here – and that’s a pretty nice spot, especially considering the price. The earbuds and the case are a bit higher quality as is the box that they come in. They just feel better.

Enjoy cool features like support for codec like Qualcomm aptX, aptX-Adaptive, and SBC as well as Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. With a low latency of 60ms in game mode, the standard experience is a very respectable 80ms. They just sound better, too.

Features

Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation & Transparency mode

Bluetooth 5.2 & Aptx-Adaptive

Clear Call Guaranteed by CVC 8.0 Noise Reduction Tech

7 Hrs Single Playtime & USB-C Charge























Learn More

Head to the SOUNDPEATS website to learn more about the Free2 classic and Mini Pro wireless earbuds. While there, check out some of the other models available as they’re also priced to sell and feature their own solid mixes of hardware.