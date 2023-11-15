Circular, trailblazers in smart ring technology, today announced the launch of the Circular Ring Slim. This new entrant stands as the thinnest and lightest smart health ring globally, marking a significant leap in wearable technology. Featuring haptic navigation and alerts, the Circular Ring Slim is engineered to revolutionize personal health monitoring.

Enhanced Wellness with Advanced Biometrics

The Circular Ring Slim works in tandem with Kira+, Circular’s advanced AI wellness assistant, to monitor a comprehensive array of 7 biometrics and 142 derived markers. This continuous tracking, spanning both day and night, offers insights into sleep patterns, physical activity, and overall health, facilitating a more proactive approach to wellness.

Design and Performance: Sleek Yet Powerful

Embodying elegance, the Circular Ring Slim measures just 2.2 mm in thickness and weighs a mere 2 grams, making it a discreet yet powerful health monitor. Its sophisticated sensor array includes a three-axis accelerometer, a surface temperature sensor, and advanced PPG sensors, enabling the ring to deliver detailed health data like heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and respiratory rates.

User-Friendly Interface and Longevity

With a battery life of 6 days and 20 days of onboard memory, the Circular Ring Slim is designed for continuous wear. Its user interface is uniquely intuitive, replacing traditional buttons with a haptic navigation system for seamless interaction.

The Role of Kira+ in Personalized Health

Kira+, the AI-powered assistant, plays a crucial role in interpreting the health data collected by the ring. By personalizing health recommendations and performing predictive analysis, Kira+ acts as a 24/7 health coach, enhancing the user’s understanding and management of their health.

Pricing and Availability

The Circular Ring Slim is available for pre-order from November 15th, 2023, at a special price of $245. Post-launch, the price will be set at $275. Orders can be placed through Circular’s website, www.circular.xyz, with shipping commencing from December 15th, 2023.