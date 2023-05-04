Power strips are one of the more essential accessories in our daily lives. We need them to keep our devices charged and our workspace organized. However, traditional power strips are typically bulky and inflexible, limiting their usefulness. Given that so many of the things we use employ USB Type-A or Type-C connections, the old AC plugs just don’t make sense.

Another problem we tend to find with power strips is that power blocks and plugs don’t all face the same direction. More often than we’d like, a charger eats up two spots because of its design.

Enter CuBLOCK, a modular power strip that takes things to the next level. The CuBLOCK Modular Power Strip is a unique and innovative product that allows you to customize your power strip to your specific needs.

The CuBLOCK is also crafted well with a colorful and versatile powering experience. Keep cables organized with 90° adjustable plugs, and rest easy knowing that the CuBLOCK is certified to work in eight countries: US/Canada, Australia, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the UK.

Dimensions

The CuBLOCK base measures 12 1/4 inches x 2 1/2 inches x 1 3/4 inches (314mm x 64mm x 45mm), and each cube measures 2 inches x 2 inches x 1 3/8 inches (50mm x 50 mm x 35mm). When assembled, the CuBLOCK measures 12 1/4 inches x 2 1/2 inches x 3 1/8 inches (314mm x 64mm x 81mm).

To be clear, once you have this completely put together to your liking, it does take up a fairly sizable amount of space. This unit is more about its practicality and functionality than its overall profile.

Design

With detachable plug extensions that accommodate sockets of different countries, as well as accessory plugs like a 45W USB charger, sensor lamps, Bluetooth speaker, and more to come, the CuBLOCK provides versatility and flexibility in a way that traditional power strips simply can’t match.

One of the standout features of the CuBLOCK is its lock mechanism. Once the modules are plugged in, they can be secured with up to 20 pounds of force to prevent accidental detachment. Additionally, the CuBLOCK has a safety switch that shuts off when an overload occurs, ensuring that your devices are protected from power surges.

We were sent a test unit that features Lunar Grey, Borscht, Hedge Green, Rose Sorbet, and Diamond Soft Blue. They complement each other nicely and help make it easy to quickly identify your different plugs. Another option offered includes some softer pastel shades.

In addition to the USB and AC plugs there are blocks for a Bluetooth speaker, a nightlight, and others are planned.

Specs

The CuBLOCK has an impressive range of specs, including a flame retardant rating of UL94 V-0, a max power rating of 1875 watts (15A/125V), and a cable length of 6 feet/1.8m. The AC joule rating is 185 joules, while the USB power input is AC 100-240V, 50/60Hz.

The USB power output includes:

USB-C: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20v/2.25A, 45W max

USB-A: 5V/3A, 9V/2.0A, 12V/1.5A, 18W max

USB-A + USB-C: UCB-C: 5V/3A, 27W max

USB-A: 5V/2A, 10W max

The CuBLOCK is an ideal product for people who need a power strip that can keep up with their ever-changing lifestyle. Whether you’re a busy professional who travels frequently or a student who needs a reliable charging solution, the CuBLOCK is the perfect choice.

With its modular design, sleek look, and impressive range of features, the CuBLOCK is sure to become a must-have accessory for anyone who wants to stay connected and powered up.

If you own or operate a rental property, Airbnb, or something to that effect, you might want to consider something like this. This goes double if you tend to host international travelers. It would also make sense to have one of these in a conference room for when gathering a team of employees from around the globe.

The CuBLOCK Modular Power Strip is an interesting take on the concept of power strips. Its modular design and customizable features make it a standout product that’s perfect for anyone who needs a versatile and flexible powering solution.

You can learn more about the CuBLOCK at Kickstarter where’s already been backed with more than two weeks to go. If interested, you can fund the project and order yours today. As of now there are two additional modules on the way alongside a new color option.