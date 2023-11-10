The Dreo CF714S Air Circulator Fan is a modern and sophisticated fan designed to provide a refreshing breeze in various settings. This device boasts smart WiFi and voice control compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, allowing for a hands-free operation that is quite convenient.

With a maximum airflow of 110ft, it’s capable of covering a good range, making it suitable for medium to large rooms. The fan has a horizontal oscillation of 120° and a vertical oscillation of 90°, which ensures a wide coverage.

One of its notable features is its ultra-quiet performance at 25dB, making it an excellent choice for a peaceful night’s sleep or a quiet work environment.

The Dreo CF714S fan comes with six different modes including Auto, Turbo, Normal, Natural, Sleep, and Custom, which provide a variety of airflow settings to suit your needs. It also offers 9 built-in speeds and a 12-hour on/off timer which can be controlled via the digital panel or the included remote control, providing a high level of customization to fit your comfort needs.

The fan also has a user-friendly design which includes an auto-brightness display that adapts to ambient lighting conditions, a simple cleaning procedure requiring no tools, and an extra safety feature with a child-lock to prevent accidental operation.

This fan is designed for anyone who desires a cool, refreshing airflow in their living space or workplace. Its smart features make it a modern-day solution for battling the heat while its quiet operation ensures a peaceful environment. Whether you are looking to cool down while sleeping, working, or simply lounging around, the Dreo CF714S Air Circulator Fan is up to the task.

The Dreo CF714S Air Circulator Fan retails for $110.