Dreo, a leading brand in kitchen appliances, has just unveiled its latest innovation, the ChefMaker Combi Fryer. This multifunctional culinary powerhouse is set to revolutionize the way we cook and enjoy our favorite meals.

With its cutting-edge features and versatile cooking capabilities, the ChefMaker Combi Fryer aims to provide an all-in-one solution for food enthusiasts and busy households alike.

The ChefMaker Combi Fryer introduces a groundbreaking kitchen appliance that combines the functions of an air fryer, oven, and dehydrator in one sleek and compact unit. This versatile unit promises to streamline cooking processes and save precious countertop space in your kitchen. Moreover, it also helps with recipes and meal ideas, too.

Multifunctional Cooking

The ChefMaker Combi Fryer offers a wide range of cooking methods, including air frying, baking, roasting, toasting, and dehydrating. It can handle everything from crispy fries and juicy chicken wings to perfectly baked cookies and dehydrated fruits.

Advanced Technology

Equipped with innovative technology, the ChefMaker Combi Fryer utilizes rapid air circulation and precise temperature control to ensure consistent cooking results. The appliance also features a user-friendly digital interface with pre-programmed cooking modes, making it accessible to both amateur cooks and culinary enthusiasts.

While there are a number of preset options included in the device, you can also create your own favorites for quick access to your common settings. Make bacon on the regular? Create a favorite that sets the temp at 370-degress for 9 minutes.

One of the standout features is its optional meat thermometer/probe. This accessory snaps in via magnets whenever you need it and ensures perfectly cooked meats every time.

By simply inserting the meat thermometer probe into your protein of choice, you can easily monitor the internal temperature throughout the cooking process.

Healthier Cooking Options

By harnessing the power of hot air circulation, the ChefMaker Combi Fryer minimizes the need for excessive oil, reducing fat content in fried foods. This makes it an ideal choice for health-conscious individuals who want to enjoy their favorite meals guilt-free.

Space-Saving Design

With its compact size, the ChefMaker Combi Fryer saves valuable counter space while offering the functionality of multiple appliances. Its sleek design and stainless steel finish add a modern touch to any kitchen. It’s equal parts practical and stylish.

Target Users

Home Cooks and Food Enthusiasts: The ChefMaker Combi Fryer presents an exciting opportunity for home cooks to experiment with different cooking techniques and prepare a variety of meals using a single appliance. Whether you’re an aspiring chef or simply enjoy creating delicious dishes at home, this versatile device offers convenience and culinary creativity.

Health-Conscious Individuals: For those seeking a healthier alternative to traditional deep-fried foods, the ChefMaker Combi Fryer is an excellent investment. By using minimal oil and relying on hot air circulation, this appliance provides a guilt-free way to enjoy crispy and flavorful meals.

Busy Households: The ChefMaker Combi Fryer simplifies meal preparation by combining the functionalities of multiple appliances into one. Its efficient cooking methods and user-friendly interface save time in the kitchen, making it an ideal choice for busy individuals and families.

When paired to your phone via the app, you’ll get notifications of when your meal is done. Additionally, you can dive into a whole library of recipes and control the stop and start of cooking.





Available on Kickstarter

Dreo’s ChefMaker Combi Fryer is now available for crowdfunding on Kickstarter. This presents a unique opportunity for early adopters to be among the first to experience the cutting-edge features and versatility of this multifunctional culinary powerhouse.

By backing the ChefMaker Combi Fryer campaign, supporters not only secure their own unit but also contribute to bringing this game-changing kitchen appliance to life. Whether you’re an adventurous home cook, health-conscious individual, or someone looking to simplify meal preparation, you’ll want to pounce on the opportunity to snag one of these.

It looks like there are plenty of people interested in doing just that as it’s already secured $1M in funding after just one day. Visit the ChefMaker Combi Fryer Kickstarter page to learn more and back the project: ChefMaker Combi Fryer Kickstarter

Learn More

Dreo’s ChefMaker Combi Fryer caters to the needs of home cooks, health-conscious individuals, and busy households alike. With its multifunctional capabilities, advanced technology, and space-saving design, this all-in-one cooking solution should elevate your culinary experience, no matter how well-versed you are in the kitchen.

For more information about the ChefMaker Combi Fryer and to explore Dreo’s range of kitchen appliances, visit the official Dreo website: Dreo Official Website