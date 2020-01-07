Epson adds Android TV to its streaming laser projectors

Due in January 2020, the projector comes in two stylish colors

Epson this week announced the EF-100W and EF-100B Smart Streaming Laser Projectors, tapping them with a release later this month.

The portable projectors bake Android TV inside and offer an image up to 150 inches in size, thanks to a proprietary Epson Cinema Lens. The projectors come with a dedicated remote with built-in Google Assistant voice search.

READ: Epson Home Cinema 3200 4K projector review

The new projectors offer an incredibly high 2,000 lumens of color and white brightness and practically beg to stream content from your favorite sources. At that rate it works great even when the lights are on.

Features

Aspect Ratio: 16:10

16:10 Resolution : Native: 1280 x 800 HD widescreen, Maximum: 1920 x 1080

: Native: 1280 x 800 HD widescreen, Maximum: 1920 x 1080 Resize : 16:9, 4:3

: 16:9, 4:3 Size – projected distance: 22″ – 150″ (Zoom: Wide and Zoom: Tele)

– projected distance: 22″ – 150″ (Zoom: Wide and Zoom: Tele) Color Processing : Full 10-bit

: Full 10-bit Color Reproduction : Full-color (up to 16.77 million colors)

: Full-color (up to 16.77 million colors) Light Source Life: Normal Mode: 12,000 hours, Extended Mode: 20,000 hours

The EF-100 will be offered in white and silver as well as a black and copper design and both should fit nicely into any environment.

Other features include a “True 3-Chip Projector Design” which displays 100 percent of the RGB color signal. Not only is it accurate to the source, but it does so without overdoing any colors or “rainbowing” effect that’s common in lower-end projectors.

Look for the EF-100W (White) and EF-100B (Black) on sale for $999.99 in late January.