Epson America, Inc. has expanded its reach through the new award-winning desktop receipt and document scanner. The release is in response to helping companies or individuals organize financial documents quickly and effectively.

Those who are looking to organizing financial documents in the way IRS love will find this product beneficial. The IRS is planning to eliminate up to 200 million pieces of paper annually. Thus, it goes without saying that the RR-400W Wireless will help in making this task easy.

According to Carrie Fox, director at Epson America, the company is very much interested in helping users streamline operations, enhance accuracy, and gain insight into spending patterns. This is the firm’s answer to offering unique features to simplify daunting tasks. It is efficient in easily extracting key data into financial software such as QuickBooks, TurboTax, and others like these.

Unique RapidReceipt management software

RapidReceipt RR-400W is in some ways different from others like it. The item includes a receipt management software that automatically extracts and categorizes data from receipts or invoices. Further, that can be exported to popular financial software like the TurboTax.

It is possible to convert documents into PDF with the inclusion of Kofax Power PDF for Windows and PDF Converter for Mac software. That helps users to easily find information that are crucial. Users can also scan business cards and manage contact information.

RR-400W productivity features

The following are product features that users can enjoy when they purchase the Epson RapidReceipt RR-400W:

Easy integration with financial software of choice. And no subscription required. This helps users to automatically and accurately extract and categorize important receipts or invoices.

with financial software of choice. And no subscription required. This helps users to automatically and accurately extract and categorize important receipts or invoices. Dual-band wireless connection . This is needed to scan to smartphones, tablets, computers, and online cloud storage accounts.

. This is needed to scan to smartphones, tablets, computers, and online cloud storage accounts. Remarkable versatility . The product helps to scan most document types, especially standard paper, passports, etc; through the flexible scan path.

. The product helps to scan most document types, especially standard paper, passports, etc; through the flexible scan path. Amazing image quality. The user can enjoy producing intelligent image adjustments with automatic cropping, blank page deletion, background removal, paper skew correction, staple protection, and more.

Price & availability

The RapidReceipt RR-400W scanner is now available nationwide through the Epson store. Buyers can get it at the price of $379.99.