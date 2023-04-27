The EZVIZ C6N is a home security camera designed to help you monitor your home remotely. It features a 1080p full HD camera with a 360-degree horizontal field of view and a 90-degree vertical field of view, allowing you to view every corner of the room where it’s placed. The camera also has night vision capabilities, allowing you to monitor your home even in low light conditions.

The C6N is also equipped with motion detection technology, which alerts you through the EZVIZ app on your smartphone when it detects any motion within its field of view. The camera can also be set to track motion automatically, so you can monitor the movement of any objects or people in the room.

After having been available for some time in the brand’s familiar white, the camera is now being offered in black. What’s more, it’s currently listed as low as $25 at Amazon, down from the already-great $40.

Tell me about the C6N features

In addition to its monitoring capabilities, the C6N features two-way audio, allowing you to communicate with anyone in the room through the camera using your smartphone. The camera can be controlled remotely through the EZVIZ app, so you can pan, tilt, and zoom the camera to get a closer look at any activity in the room.

The EZVIZ C6N is equipped with night vision capabilities, which allow it to capture clear video footage in low light or dark conditions. The camera uses infrared (IR) technology to illuminate the room with invisible infrared light, which is then captured by the camera’s sensor to create a monochrome image.

The camera’s IR range is up to 10 meters, which means it can capture clear images of objects or people within 10 meters of the camera, even in complete darkness. The camera also has an IR-cut filter that automatically switches on and off to adjust to the lighting conditions, ensuring that the camera captures clear images both during the day and at night.

In addition to its night vision capabilities, the C6N has a wide dynamic range (WDR) function that helps to enhance the visibility of images in low-light conditions.

The EZVIZ C6N stores video footage and images on a microSD card that is inserted into the camera; it supports microSD cards up to 256GB capacity.

In addition to local storage, the camera also supports cloud storage through the EZVIZ cloud service. With cloud storage, the camera uploads video footage and images to the cloud, where they can be accessed and downloaded from anywhere using the EZVIZ app.

The EZVIZ cloud service offers different storage plans that allow you to store footage for longer periods of time, depending on your needs. The cloud service also provides additional features such as intelligent alerts and notifications, which can be set up to notify you when the camera detects motion or sound.

Who is the target user for the C6N?

The EZVIZ C6N is targeted towards individuals or households who are looking for an affordable and easy-to-use home security camera that can be monitored remotely. It can be particularly useful for people who want to keep an eye on their home while they are away at work, on vacation, or even just in another room of the house.

The camera’s easy-to-use app and two-way audio features make it a great choice for parents who want to keep an eye on their children or pets, or for individuals who want to monitor their elderly relatives or loved ones who require special care. Additionally, the camera’s motion detection capabilities make it a useful tool for monitoring the security of your home and deterring intruders.

The EZVIZ C6N is a versatile and reliable home security camera that can help you keep an eye on your home and loved ones while you’re away.