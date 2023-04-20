If you own a smartwatch, you’ve most likely heard of Facer before. It’s easily one of the largest third-party watch face marketplaces for WearOS, and I’ve personally been using it since I first bought the Moto 360 years ago. And for those of you who have never used it before, you might want to after hearing about the latest feature.

With the release of Facer 7.0, the team has now introduced real-time 3D watch faces on the platform. Designers will now have the freedom to create 3D effects that react to touches, time of day, and more. Here’s all you can expect from the latest feature as outlined in Facer’s announcement.

Real-time 3D models, featuring high polygon count, high-resolution textures, and lifelike rendering.

3D-based procedurally generated visual effects

Interactive 3D animations

Dynamic lighting effects

Particle effects

To give users and designers a preview of what’s possible, Facer Studios has released 15 watch faces along with Facer 7.0. They range from dancing 3D animals that react to touch interactions, to more minimalist faces with animated sequences or even a roaring fire.

Those first 15 watch faces are only a small taste. Facer says to expect hundreds of new faces released from designers in its Facer Creator Partner program in the coming weeks. Plus, the Facer Creator app will soon enable these features and allow even more designers to start creating 3D interactive watch faces.

To check these out for yourself, start off by downloading the Facer app from Google Play onto your WearOS smartwatch of choice. Then, you can browse the new 3D face collection and enjoy watching your smartwatch come to life on your wrist.