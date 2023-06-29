Amazon’s massive Prime Day has officially been announced for July 11 and 12. The yearly discount campaign is a great way to snag retail items for a much lower price. Even though it’s a few weeks away, you can get some fantastic price cuts right now.

Here are five of our favorite reduced-priced tech items you can buy today.

The Fire HD 10 from 2021 is literally half off right now with Prime. This tablet is a great addition to any house looking for a browsing and media consumption tablet. The full 1080p HD screen is good enough for most folks who want a casual device. At just $75 this tablet is a steal.

The model on sale is the 32GB storage denim edition. Internally, you have 3GB RAM, an octa-core processor, and a battery that can last up to 12 hours of use. While it doesn’t have full Google Play Store app support, for most tablet needs you should be able to find all your most-used apps without issue.

Purchase the Amazon Fire HD 10

If half-off wasn’t enough Amazon has also cut the cost of the basic eero 3 mesh router system to only $150. That’s 69% lower than the full retail price. While these don’t have the latest WiFi 6 protocol, it could be one of the cheapest ways to add the innovators in mesh routing networks to your home.

This extendable eero WiFi setup allows you to have multiple routers synced together. These linked devices will create a more stable network across larger homes for exceptional coverage. They also play nice with Amazon Echo and smart homes with software integrations built into the companion app.

Purchase the eero 3-pack mesh router system

The biggest price reduction on our list is for the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series TV. This 43-inch TV powered by Amazon’s Android operating system is hard to beat at just $100. Yep, you read that right, this 4K UHD panel television is just 100 bucks.

Add full Alexa skills and smart home features and you have a combination you may not want to pass up. All your favorite apps are there as well. Netflix, Plex, Prime Video, Disney+, and pretty much any other top-tier streaming service will be readily available.

Purchase the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 43″ TV

55% off JBL Live 660NC headphones

With all these great media devices, you might need a good pair of headphones. Look no further than the JBL Live 660NC. These JBLs offer great sound powered by 40mm drivers in the over-the-ear design. Add active noise cancellation and for $90, you’d be hard to find a better deal on ANC headphones.

Other specs include voice assistant support, dedicated action buttons for play/pause, and taking calls with a fantastic mic array for crisp reception. Battery life is great too with an estimated 50 hours of mixed usage.

Purchase the JBL Live 660NC headphones

Lastly, now that you have all this great tech at home, maybe you need extra juice while on the road. Anker’s new 737 power bank is currently $40 off on Amazon. This 24,000mAh battery pack is a great addition to your travel gear.

The 3-port charger is power packed as well. This small device is capable of pushing out 140 Watts of power. This should be more than enough for any portable tech in your pack including phones, tablets, or even laptops. It’s worth noting that this discount requires you to check the coupon box before adding it to your Amazon cart.

Purchase the Anker 737 power bank