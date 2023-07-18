Framework has been teasing a new 16-inch model of its great laptop series for a few months. The day has finally come to add this machine to your shopping cart. Pre-orders of the Framework Laptop 16 start today with shipping projections to customers beginning in the final quarter of 2023.

AMD and a big screen

The new Laptop 16 brings all the repairability and modularity of the older laptops. It’s also powered by AMD Ryzen CPUs and Radeon GPUs this new offering is “near PC-level” customization in a laptop chassis. Prices start at $1399 USD for DIY Edition and $1699 USD for pre-built systems with Ryzen 7 7840HS, and adding an AMD Radeon RX 7700S Graphics Module brings starting prices to $1799 and $2099 USD.

This screen is 16 inches with a 2560×1600 display. The panel is a matte finish capable of 165Hz, 500 nits, 1500:1 contrast, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. Add an 85-Wh battery pack and this is a portable powerhouse that can be productive and a fun gaming package in one machine.

Even more modules

While the Framework Laptop continues with most of the internal components that can be user replaced, the company has taken this a step further with the Laptop 16. This is the first option from Framework that allows the users to hot-swap the input devices.

This new system allows you to manipulate the orientation, or types, of keyboards, numpad, speakers, and trackpads. The ability to have these set to the right for room for a keypad or maybe I prefer it all centered with dual speakers, is a nice touch. Having this easily accessible at any time after purchase by the user is just mind-blowing.

Grab this deal now

You can reserve your Framework Laptop 16 now at the company’s website link below. This will require a $100 deposit that is fully refundable and anytime before shipment. Ordering is open for the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Netherlands, Austria, Ireland, and Australia.

Pre-Order the Framework Laptop 16