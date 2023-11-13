Govee, a leader in smart lighting and home automation, has just unveiled its newest product, the Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite. This latest innovation brings a significant upgrade in home entertainment lighting, blending cutting-edge technology with aesthetic design. It’s an affordable option for enhancing the viewing experience, perfect for movie enthusiasts and tech-savvy users alike.

Technical Advancements for a Superior Viewing Experience

The Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite boasts a series of notable enhancements. At its core is a new chip offering a 20% increase in computational power, ensuring smoother and clearer picture quality. This advancement is complemented by features like fish-eye correction, which improves color-matching accuracy by addressing edge distortion, and black bar elimination for precise color extraction from screen edges. These features will become available through an OTA update later this November.

Design Upgrades for Immersive Visual Effects

Govee hasn’t just improved the technical aspects; they’ve also enhanced the design. The upgraded RGBICW light beads include white beads for more accurate color rendering. The single camera with a gravity-based suspension design is compatible with ultra-thin TVs, ensuring ease of use without compromising on style.

Matter-Ready for Seamless Smart Home Integration

In a stride towards better smart home connectivity, the Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite supports Matter, promising a more integrated product experience across various platforms like Apple HomeKit, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings. Users can enjoy the convenience of hands-free voice control and look forward to the Matter function through OTA updates in Q1 2024.

Sync with Govee DreamView for a Complete Entertainment Ecosystem

The Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite can synchronize with other Govee smart lights within an entertainment ecosystem, thanks to the Govee DreamView mode. This feature allows synchronization with up to seven Govee sub-devices, offering an immersive experience while watching TV shows or movies.

Pricing and Availability

The Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite, designed for 55-65 inch TVs, will be available in the United States starting November 13th, priced at $89.99. It can be purchased on Govee.com and Amazon. With its competitive pricing and advanced features, this product is set to become a must-have for home entertainment enthusiasts.

The Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite represents a significant step forward in home entertainment lighting. Combining improved hardware, enhanced algorithms, and a sleek design, this product is ready to transform the way we experience TV, making every viewing session a mesmerizing journey into color and light. For more information, visit Govee’s website or their official Amazon store.