Garmin unveils Forerunner 965 and Forerunner 265 smartwatches in India

USA-based popular smartwatch company Garmin has unveiled two new premium smartwatches- the Forerunner 965 and Forerunner 265 smartwatches in India. Garmin’s latest Forerunner watches come with premium features and solid build quality. Take a look at the detailed specifications and pricing of the Forerunner 965 and Forerunner 265 smartwatches.

The Garmin Forerunner 965 comes in Yellow and Black color options and is priced at ₹67,490 (~$825) whereas the Forerunner 265 retails at ₹50,490 (~$617) and is offered in Black and Aqua two beautiful color options. Both smartwatches are now available for purchase via Garmin’s official stores, Amazon, and Flipkart in India.

Speaking about the design, both smartwatches have a similar design a circular shape dial and physical buttons integrated into the sides of the watches. The main difference between both watches is their display size. The Forerunner 965 sports a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with a titanium bezel and a 454 x 454-pixel resolution on the other hand the Forerunner 265 features a 1.3-inch AMOLED display (a 1-inch smaller compare to the former) with 416 x 416 pixels resolution.

Garmin claimed that Forerunner 965 will last up to 23 days on a single charge whereas the Forerunner 265 offer up to 13 days of battery life on a single charge. Both smartwatches offer advanced health features and sensors. The Forerunner 965 and the Forerunner 265 come with a bunch of health features including a pulse ox sensor, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, a SpO2 sensor, a body energy monitor, HRV status, a sleep tracker, a women’s health tracker, stress monitoring.

Both smartwatches are specially made for triathlon and marathon enthusiasts. It offers detailed running metrics such as ground contact time, stride length, distance covered, cadence, and much more. The Forerunner 965 and the Forerunner 265 supports multiple sports (including Swimming, cycling, hiking, and more ), workout modes (including Yoga, running, heavy weight training, and much more), and fitness features such as wrist-based running dynamics, training readiness score, performance ratio, training effect, load ratio, and recovery time. It has a GPS for tracking outdoor activities.

You’ll also get 8GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage in both smartwatches. Other features of the Forerunner 965 and the Forerunner 265 include incident detection alerts, Garmin smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and Live tracking.