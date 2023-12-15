GIGABYTE is well-known for being world’s leading computer brand, and as such, it is proudly introduced two new laptops – AORUS 17 and AORUS 15. These are the company’s latest effort in revolutionizing gaming as 2024 approaches, and beyond.

These offerings are AI-powered, and fortified with Intel Core Ultra 7 processors. Both deliver cutting-edge performance to the delight of the user. The laptop GPUs found in the devices is the full-powered NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series. They are equipped with the expandable DDR5 memory.

Effective gaming performance

The AORUS 17 and AORUS 15 is able to effortlessly handle demanding gaming and creative task on the go. Furthermore, the Intel Core Ultra 7, code-named “Meteor Lake” is the first of its kind. It integrates Intel AI Boost Engine (NPU).

According to the press release, the laptops are superb for every imaginable task on hand, whether the user is on the go or static. Intense gaming, video streaming, watching Netflix, or engaging in any other work chores can be fully carried out on both laptops.

See Also:

Top features of AORUS 17 and AORUS 15

The captivating QHD display is so adorable that users won’t strain their eyes after prolonged usage. Also, the display is fortified with esports grade 240Hz refresh rate in AORUS 17, delivering stunning color depth and contrast. TUV Rheinland low blue light ensures reduced eye discomfort even if the user faces the screen for many hours.

Check out AORUS 17

Furthermore, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos elevate the sound experience by providing vivid imagery and immersive sound.

Noticeably, the NVIDIA Advanced Optimus technology makes it easy to switch between graphics processors, to optimize battery usage.

AORUS 17 boasts WINDFORCE Infinity cooling technology with phase-change high-thermal conductivity materials and ultra-thin fan blades for efficient cooling. The cooling area is expanded by up to 103 percent.

Check out AORUS 15

AI Nexus app

GIGABYTE has done a lot to take mobile computing to the next level. Its use of next level suite of utilities within the new AI Nexus app is simply amazing. Reportedly, the AI Boost fine-tunes CPU/GPU and fan settings based factors such as game profiles, seamlessly streamlining the gaming experience. The AI power gear will truly optimize power consumption, extend battery life, and overall device longevity.