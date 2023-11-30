Android users have something to celebrate with the latest updates and features that are set to make their devices more expressive, helpful, secure, and accessible. From new Emoji Kitchen sticker combinations to enhanced voice messaging and smart home controls, there’s a lot to look forward to. Here’s a breakdown of what’s new on Android.

Express Yourself with Emoji Kitchen Sticker Combinations

Get ready to remix your favorite emojis and share them with friends as stickers via Gboard. With new Emoji Kitchen sticker combinations, you can express yourself in unique and playful ways, whether you’re snapping a photo or cooking dinner for friends.

Voice Moods in Google Messages

Voice Moods in Google Messages (beta) adds a fun and interactive element to your voice messages. With unique backgrounds and moving emoji themes, you can better express how you’re feeling in the moment, whether you’re surprised, laughing, or feeling loved.

Elevate Your Reactions in Google Messages

When a simple thumbs up just won’t do, Reaction Effects in Google Messages (beta) sparks a full-screen animated emoji for all to see. Light up your conversations and show your friends how excited, surprised, or confused you really are.

More Choices and Controls for Home Entertainment

Access the shows you love and discover new favorites with over 10 new free channels now available from Google TV. Explore movies, sports, game shows, and over 100 other free channels without juggling additional subscriptions.

Control Smart Home Devices from Your Smartwatch

With more controls for compatible devices, you can now turn on and dock compatible smart appliances like vacuums and mops from your Wear OS smartwatch. You can also set the mood in an instant by controlling light groups for dinner, focus time, and everything in between.

Assistant Routines on Wear OS

Start Assistant Routines right from your Wear OS smartwatch with a voice command to get more done on the go. Whether you’re commuting to work or getting ready for bed, Assistant Routines can help you navigate your day with ease.

Seamless Security and Accessibility Features

Set a custom PIN on your FIDO2 security keys for websites or apps that request user verification, allowing you to log in without a cumbersome password. This added layer of security ensures that your information remains protected even if your physical key is lost or stolen.

Assistant At a Glance on Your Watch Face

Get important information like weather alerts, travel updates, and event reminders right on your wrist with the new Assistant At a Glance shortcut on your watch face. Stay informed and in control wherever your Wear OS smartwatch takes you.

Enhanced Accessibility for Calls and Media

TalkBack now uses AI to create descriptions and read aloud images that don’t have accurate text descriptions, making it easier for people who are blind and low-vision to understand the content of photos, images from apps, and picture messages.

Live Captions for Calls and Media

More languages will soon be available in Live Caption, and users will have the ability to reply during phone calls by texting a response that’s read aloud. This feature makes phone calls and on-device media more accessible for everyone.

With these new features and updates, Android users can look forward to a more personalized and expressive experience on their devices. Whether it’s sharing emoji stickers, controlling smart home devices, or enhancing security and accessibility, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Keep an eye out for these exciting updates coming to your Android phones and tablets, Wear OS smartwatches, and Google TV devices.