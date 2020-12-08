Google Assistant speakers and displays now support Apple Music

It’s official, Apple Music is coming to Google Assistant smart speakers and displays. Google made the announcement yesterday on its blog, meaning support is arriving just in time for you to listen to all your Christmas favorites this holiday season.

According to the blog post, Apple Music began rolling out to Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max, Nest Mini, and other Google Assistant-enabled devices on December 7, 2020. In order to start using Apple Music with your smart speakers and displays, you’ll need to first link the service in the Google Home app.

To do this, open the Google Home app and tap on the plus icon in the top left-hand corner. Next, choose Music under Manage services, and finally, choose Apple Music from the list. At this time, Apple Music is still missing from the list of supported services for me, which means like most Google features, this one is rolling out in phases. Keep checking back over the next few days if it’s still not live for you as well.

If you’re anything like me, your house is filled with Google Assistant speakers. I love the ability to play music throughout my home and Assistant-enabled speakers make it so easy. I’ve also been known to hop between music services from time to time if there is a good deal. However, over the past couple of years, I’ve immediately disqualified any service that isn’t supported by my Google smart speakers.

Despite most music streaming apps having the option to Cast music to the speakers, it’s just so much more convenient to control playback with your voice. It’s fantastic to see another service join the list of supported music streamers for Assistant speakers. Especially one as large as Apple.

Sure, it doesn’t quite have the popularity of Spotify, but at last count, Apple Music had over 60 million subscribers back in 2019. That puts it far above other supported services like Deezer, and makes this great news for everyone.