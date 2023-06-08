Google Assitant got two new voices- Lime and Indigo

Google has officially added two new US English voices Lime and Indigo to the Google Assistant. After a long time, Google brings a new update to Google Assistant, now you can choose your assistant’s specific voice and speaking style to enhance the personal experience. There are 29 styles available in the Google Assitant to choose from and now the addition of two more new styles Lime and Indigo US English voices brings more diversity to your current options.

Google made it a lot easier to set up the new voices; you just have to say ‘Hey Google, change your voice, or you can access it from the Assistant settings menu.

Lime

Indigo