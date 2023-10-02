Believe it or not, but it’s been more than a decade since Google introduced Chromebooks, changing the way users looked at mobile productivity. With easy-to-use computers that are reliable and secure, they’re lower-cost alternatives to the old way of work and school.

Today finds Google introducing a new category of Chromebooks: the Chromebook Plus. This innovative line of laptops offers double the performance, built-in Google apps, and powerful AI capabilities, making it easier than ever to get work done, unleash your creativity, and streamline everyday tasks. Plus, with a starting price of just $399, it’s an accessible option for a wide range of users.

Double the Power, Double the Potential

The Chromebook Plus is all about boosting your productivity and unleashing your creativity. Google has partnered with leading laptop manufacturers, including Acer, ASUS, HP, and Lenovo, to bring you eight new Chromebook Plus laptops. These laptops offer faster processors, double the memory and storage, and a Full HD IPS display for an immersive computing experience.

Here are some key specifications common to all Chromebook Plus laptops:

CPU : Intel Core i3 12th Gen or above, or AMD Ryzen 3 7000 series or above

: Intel Core i3 12th Gen or above, or AMD Ryzen 3 7000 series or above RAM : 8GB+

: 8GB+ Storage : 128GB+

: 128GB+ Webcam : 1080p+ with Temporal Noise Reduction

: 1080p+ with Temporal Noise Reduction Display: Full HD IPS or better display

Whether you’re watching streaming content, working on a project, or engaging in video calls, the Chromebook Plus provides an enhanced experience with its impressive hardware specs.

Revolutionizing Video Calls with AI

Video conferencing has become an integral part of our daily lives, and the Chromebook Plus is ready to elevate your video calling experience. Equipped with a 1080P camera and built-in AI, these powerful Chromebooks enhance call clarity, improve lighting, cancel background noise, and even offer background blur with just a few taps.

These features are compatible with various video conferencing apps, including Google Meet, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams, ensuring that your video calls always look and sound their best.

Apps for Every Project

With increased processing power and storage, Chromebook Plus ensures that your favorite apps run smoothly. Google’s suite of built-in apps is complemented by creative powerhouses like Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Express, and LumaFusion, making it easy to bring your projects to life.

Google Photos now includes the Magic Eraser feature, powered by AI, allowing you to effortlessly remove unwanted distractions from your images. You can also enjoy enhanced editing features, such as an HDR effect and portrait blur. Plus, the Chromebook’s new File Sync feature keeps your Google Drive files accessible whether you’re online or offline, thanks to its ample storage.

For those looking to explore graphic design, Chromebook Plus offers compatibility with Adobe Photoshop on the web and Adobe Express Premium, opening up a world of creative possibilities. Google is even offering three months of Adobe Photoshop on the web and Express for free when you purchase a new Chromebook Plus.

For video enthusiasts, LumaFusion’s intuitive video-editing suite is available at a 25% discount for new Chromebook Plus users, making it easier than ever to create professional-quality videos.

The Power of AI Continues to Grow

Google doesn’t stop at hardware improvements; they are committed to enhancing the Chromebook Plus experience in the coming years. They plan to integrate Google’s AI capabilities directly into ChromeOS, offering features like AI-powered content editing, personalized wallpapers, and generative AI backgrounds for video calls, making your Chromebook Plus even more versatile and user-friendly.

Availability

You can order the new Chromebook Plus laptops starting October 8, 2023, from major U.S. retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and Target. Canadian and European customers will have access to these devices starting October 9, 2023. Educators and businesses can also explore the potential of Chromebook Plus, making it a versatile option for various environments.

To stay updated with the latest news and features of Chromebook Plus, visit Google’s official Chromebook Plus page.

In addition to the new Chromebook Plus devices, some existing Chromebooks will soon receive an OS update to incorporate the enhanced features found in Chromebook Plus, ensuring that a broader range of users can benefit from this innovative technology.