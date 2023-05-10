Google enhances the in-car experience with Android Auto

With the increasing time spent in cars, it is essential to make the most of every drive. Recognizing this, Google is introducing new updates for vehicles compatible with Android Auto and cars with Google built-in. These updates aim to provide drivers with seamless navigation, improved connectivity, and entertainment options that can enhance their driving experience both on and off the road.

From joining meetings on the go to enjoying popular video apps and staying connected with loved ones, these updates cater to the evolving needs of modern drivers.

Access Your Favorite Apps and Join Meetings with Android Auto

The newly redesigned Android Auto is set to be available in nearly 200 million cars by the end of the year. It brings the best features of your phone directly to your car’s display. Drivers can access a vast array of media, messaging, navigation, parking, and charging apps without the need to handle their phones while driving.

In an effort to boost productivity, Google is collaborating with partners such as Microsoft Teams, WebEx by Cisco, and Zoom, allowing drivers to join important meetings via audio directly from their car displays. This ensures that drivers can stay connected without compromising their safety.

Stay Entertained and Connected with Google Built-In

The number of cars equipped with Google built-in, including renowned brands like Chevrolet, Honda, Polestar, Renault, and Volvo, is expected to nearly double by the end of the year. Google continues to enhance the user experience by catering to two significant driver needs: entertainment and communication.

In response to the demand for video content, Google is adding YouTube to the lineup of available video apps. Drivers will soon be able to enjoy YouTube content while waiting for curbside pickups or during breaks.

Furthermore, game enthusiasts will be delighted to know that popular titles like Beach Buggy Racing 2, Solitaire FRVR, and My Talking Tom Friends will be accessible through Google built-in, thanks to partnerships with publishers such as Vector Unit, FRVR, and Outfit7 Limited.

Drivers can also effortlessly keep up with friends and family on the go. Google Assistant will offer smart suggestions, enabling quick responses to messages and sharing arrival times with a simple tap on the display. This feature will be rolled out to cars with Google built-in over the next few months, ensuring that drivers can stay connected and maintain their focus on the road.

Navigate and Find EV Stations with Waze

As electric vehicles (EVs) gain popularity, Google is actively developing specific features for EV drivers. Following the recent introduction of new EV capabilities on Google Maps, Waze is now expanding its presence across Android Auto and cars with Google built-in.

Waze provides real-time reports on traffic, road closures, and now, it includes the ability to look up available EV charging stations that match the driver’s EV plug type. The information is sourced from the dedicated Waze Community, a group of volunteers who ensure the accuracy and timeliness of local information.

Google’s latest updates for Android Auto and cars with Google built-in aim to revolutionize the driving experience. With enhanced safety features, seamless connectivity, and an array of entertainment options, drivers can make the most of their time on the road.

The integration of apps like YouTube and Waze, along with the ability to join meetings via audio, allows drivers to stay entertained, connected, and productive while ensuring their focus remains on the road ahead. As Google continues to collaborate with developers and improve the user experience, the future of driving promises to be even more convenient and engaging.