Google on Tuesday announced a half dozen features set to arrive on Android in the coming weeks and months. A blog post on Google’s website details the forthcoming additions, each of which is different from the others.

Some will make things more safe and secure, others will enhance the experience in vehicles, and others will simply make life easier.

Password Checkup helps you keep your passwords safe and secure by notifying you if your credentials have been compromised.

helps you keep your passwords safe and secure by notifying you if your credentials have been compromised. Messages will now allow you to plan messages in advance with schedule send, so you can figure out what to say and when.

will now allow you to plan messages in advance with schedule send, so you can figure out what to say and when. Talkback introduces new gestures, menus, settings, and more.

introduces new gestures, menus, settings, and more. Assistant lock screen cards allow you to set timers, send texts, and play music hands-free without unlocking your phone.

allow you to set timers, send texts, and play music hands-free without unlocking your phone. Google Maps dark mode saves battery and makes things easier on your eyes.

saves battery and makes things easier on your eyes. Android Auto updates include custom wallpapers, voice-activated games for passengers, launcher shortcuts and a privacy screen.

While most of the features are more or less add-ons to the overall mobile experience, the Password Checkup is perhaps the biggest of the bunch. If anything, it’s the most critical improvement.

When users enter a password into an app using Autofill with Google, it will check the credentials against a list of known compromised passwords. Should your password have been stolen and posted online, you’ll get an alert and help for changing it.

Equally helpful for those who rely on it, Talkback gets smarter and makes Android even more accessible with the newest version. Working closely with the blind and low vision communities, Google has added highly requested features including “more intuitive gestures, a unified menu, a new reading control menu and more.”

Assistant will work better for users even phones are locked or across the room with at-a-glance cards that can be read from afar. To get the take advantage of this option, users will turn on Lock Screen Personal Results in Assistant setting and say, “Hey Google ” to send text messages and make calls.

Head to Google’s website to learn more about the six new features coming to Android this spring.