Google Home Hub is Google’s first smart display

Google is ready to jump feet first into the smart display market with the Google Home Hub. It includes a 7-inch display, 2 far-field microphones, Bluetooth 5, ambient EQ light sensor, and comes in 4 colors.

The 7-inch display features some rather large bezels and is held up by the stand which also houses the speakers. The round corners and use of fabric give the Home Hub a modern home-friendly design.

Google made the decision to not include a camera on the Google Home Hub, most likely to put any privacy concerns to rest. However, they could have just as easily included one with a privacy switch similar to the JBL Link View. Without a camera, you’ll be unable to make any video calls in the future. Which could be a big concern if you’re thinking about buying one of these.

The ambient EQ sensor featured in the Home Hub should adjust not only the brightness but the color temperature of the display, always making your photos and videos look their best. That will come in handy as the Home Hub makes a great digital photo frame.

Google has just made it even better with live albums. With live albums, Home Hub will show off your best photos automatically skipping blurry shots, and avoiding duplicates. You’ll also be able to share your live albums with others.

Google Assistant supports over 10,000 different smart home devices from over 1,000 brands. Home Hub helps bring them together with one dashboard called home view. Simply swipe down or say Hey Google show my home view to access the dashboard. From there you can control your thermostat, view your Nest camera, change the brightness and color of your lights in any room, and more.

The Google Home Hub is available for pre-order now in Aqua, Black, Chalk, and Sand for $149. When you order Home Hub you’ll also get 6 months free of YouTube Music which also includes commercial-free YouTube videos. It will also be available in store beginning October 22 at Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and other retailers.