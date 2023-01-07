Have you ever been listening to a podcast in the car and wished you could seamlessly switch over to your earbuds once you arrived at work? How about rocking out to a fantastic station on your smart speaker and wishing you could transfer it to the car with just a couple of taps?

Google has already made this a possibility with Android 13 and YouTube or YouTube Music. Now, the company is looking to bring this same convenience to Spotify users. This year, you can expect the feature to roll out and you’ll be able to quickly and easily transfer music playing on Spotify between Spotify Connect devices through the Android media player notification.

That means you’ll be able to do it even from the lock screen with only a single tap, making it easier than ever to listen to your favorite podcast or playlist when and where you want.

Taking it a step further, Google is trying to simplify the process even more by anticipating which devices you want to transfer to with notifications. It will work like this, while you walk around your smartphone will determine which devices are nearby using wireless technologies, such as Bluetooth Low Energy, Wi-Fi, and ultra-wideband.

Once it has discovered which compatible devices are nearby, it will try to identify which device you’d most likely like to transfer to based on your current activity. A notification will then pop up on your smartphone asking you if you’d like to transfer the stream and with one tap you’ll be able to take your music or podcast wherever you go.

This is the kind of frictionless experience that can only happen thanks to Google’s integration of connectivity protocols such as, Fast Pair, Nearby Share, and Chromecast. These technologies have helped millions of users easily connect headphones, share files, or browse videos on their phone and transfer them to the big screen.