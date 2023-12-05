The freedom Android users enjoy is now seriously under threat. That was Google CEO’s warning to millions of Android users worldwide.

In a latest report by GB News, the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai warned of the dangers of downloading apps outside of the Play Store. He said it presents significant threat when apps are downloaded from third party platforms.

Significant security concerns

During the court case between Google and Epic Games, Pichai said his team wouldn’t want Android users to completely compromise their phones. Further, he added that the blockbuster hit Fortnite can install malware on their phones. “It can compromise your safety, very significantly,” he added.

Android downloads – striking a balance

“Apple’s iPhone only allows the App Store, but we believe in choice,” Pichai continues, explaining that Google is only trying to strike a balance. Android allows users to sideload and install additional apps, something Apple doesn’t allow.

However, he said Google will continue to add the protections so users can still be safe. It’s as if they’re making use of their cars’ seatbelts for utmost safety.

The lawsuits between Google and Epic Games isn’t new. It goes back to 2020 when Epic Games sued Google over the 30 percent commission it took from digital goods sold in the Play Store. EG also calls Google’s digital storefront business solution and unlawful monopoly.

Epic Games allows users to download apps from anywhere. That’s dangerous, Google claims, and added that allowing that would hamper its ability to compete with iOS. Also, it would be unable to run a competitive revenue from Play Store if it didn’t collect 30 percent cut from app sales and other in-app purchases.

A similar case in 2021 between Apple and Epic Games over the collection of percentages on app sales by Apple led to Epic Games ban from the App Store. In this case, it seems Google will be allowed to keep the protections in place to stop Android users from installing apps from just any source.