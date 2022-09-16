Google Photos has been my go-to storage location for all of my photos and videos for years now. It started as a cloud-based backup location in case I ever lost or damaged my phone. Over the years, Google has implemented new features and updates that have slowly turned it into my default gallery.

Google has updated its Photos app yet again. Adding new features to Memories and making it even easier to share them with family and friends. My favorite feature in Google Photos is Memories. I love how it digs up forgotten photos and presents them in a fun way for my family and me to relive those moments. My all-time favorites are the Then and Now feature, which takes similar shots of my kids over the years and shows them growing up.

Memories updates

Google is bringing more video moments to its Memories. Photos will automatically select and trim your longer videos and send you the most meaningful part of them. Google is making still photos more dynamic by utilizing a subtle zoom that brings movement to your Memories and beginning next month, they will start adding instrumental music to some Memories.

Google Photos is adding a new feature called Styles. Graphic art will automatically be added to your Memories to help make them pop. To celebrate the launch, Photos will have limited-time styles from artists Shantell Martin and Lisa Cogdon.

You can now pick your photos, rearrange the layout and select your own designs with the new collage editor. When you are done making your collage you can utilize the new share entire Memories with your friends and family feature. Select your favorite memories, select your friends and family and share all of your favorite Google-created Memories.