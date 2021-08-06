Google may have formally announced its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro for release later this year, but a new report suggests a different model will arrive later this month.

According to FrontPageTech, Google will introduce its Pixel 5a on Thursday, August 26, making it available for consumers in the US and Japan.

As far as specifications go, the source of the report offers up a handful. Assuming they’re accurate, and we have no reason to believe otherwise, the device will feature a 6.4-inch display.

This does not mark the first time Pixel 5a rumors have surfaced, nor is it the first time that FrontPageTech (and onleaks) had information about the phone. While these new specs don’t exactly line up with the stuff from a few months back, it sounds as if the newest batch is the most accurate.

Other details include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with 6GB RAM, and a 4650mAh battery. Rounding things out, the Pixel 5a is said to have the same camera as the Pixel 5 and house a headphone jack. Similar to other Pixel handsets, it’s anticipated that this one will be IP67 rated against water.

Based on the leaked renders shown here, the phone will bear a striking resemblance to previous Pixel A devices.

Set to sell in Mostly Black, the handset will reportedly fetch $450.