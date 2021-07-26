Everything we know about the Google Pixel 6 so far

As July comes to an end and the summer slowly begins drawing to a close, we’re in that always-interesting time of the year where attention shifts to Google’s Pixel line of phones.

If Google continues its unofficial tradition, we should see a new flagship phone introduced in the coming months. For 2021 this means the successor to its Google Pixel 5, or the Google Pixel 6.

With plenty of chatter over the last few months, we figured now is as good a time as any to collect the Pixel 6 rumors and leaks in one spot. To be sure, there’s quite a bit known, or at least expected, in the next phone. Google has a historically had a tough time keeping a tight lid on its device announcements and the Pixel 6 is no exception.

What follows is a growing, comprehensive look at the Pixel 6 rumors. We’ll update this piece as things progress over the next few months.

When will the Pixel 6 launch?

Google’s flagship phones tend to launch in October with the exception being the Pixel 5 and its September 30 debut last year. The situation looks to stay the same so far for 2021; however, chip shortages may cause Google to delay things a bit.

What is the design of the Pixel 6?

Having largely maintained the same look for its first few generations of Pixel phones, things changed a bit with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5. Google may go in a completely different direction with the Pixel 6, based on alleged renders of the phone.

Unofficial render of the Pixel 6 via FrontPageTech

The front of the phone could be almost entirely all display with a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera. Moreover, its suggested that there will be an in-display fingerprint reader.

Around back the Pixel 6 could have a bar across the phone where the camera module resides. If the Pixel 5 was clean and unassuming, its successor may be more bold and eye-catching.

As far as materials go, the Pixel 6 is likely to be made of the same bio-resin plastic that the Pixel 5 had; wireless charging capability is also expected.

Tell us more about the Pixel 6 display

The Pixel 6 is reported to have a 6.4-inch display with flat edges and a 120Hz refresh rate. Resolution is said to be 1080p for the standard model while the Pixel 6 Pro could come in at 6.7-inches and a QHD+ resolution.

The front-facing camera figures to be located in the upper center of the screen and should have facial recognition for unlocking. The in-display fingerprint reader will also aid in security and authentication.

Will there be other versions of the Pixel 6?

As we’ve seen with most of the Google phones to date, the Pixel 6 will come in multiple versions. Unlike past models with an “XL” approach, the 2021 edition could launch with a standard and a “Pro” variant.

What are some of the Pixel 6 specs?

We’ll have to wait until its launch to learn of the full suite of hardware and software features, but we do have a semi-clear understanding of the general specifications.

Google is rumored to look internally for its processor this time around, leaving Qualcomm and its chipsets behind for 2021.

The so-called Whitechapel processor is reported to land somewhere near the top in terms of performance with Google baking its own neural processor unit (NPU) and image signal processor (ISP) into the chip.

Google does a great job of adding security and artificial intelligence (AI) to its phones, particularly in the area of photography.

As far as memory and storage goes, the Pixel 6 is expected to have 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB capacities while the Pixel 6 Pro may have 12GB RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB options.

The Pixel 6 may feature a 4,614mAh battery with wireless charging; the Pixel 6 Pro could bump things up to 5,000mAh.

How about the Pixel 6 cameras?

We don’t a great deal about the software features and capabilities in the Pixel 6 line, but we think we have a good idea as to its basic hardware.

The Pixel 6 figures to have a pair of shooters, a 50-megapixel wide and 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The Pixel 6 Pro may take things one step further with a 48-megapixel telephoto lens.

What version of Android will the Pixel 6 run?

The Pixel 6, and any variations, should run Android 12 at launch. This version of the software has been slowly working its way from developer preview to multiple beta releases and should be fully ready to go in the coming months.

How much will the Pixel 6 cost?

It’s difficult to say with any certainty what Google will ask for its flagship phone(s) this year. The Pixel 4 commanded a pretty hefty $800 but its successor, the Pixel 5 arrived at $700.

We don’t imagine Google will be able to shave too much off the Pixel 6’s price, if anything. Cost-cutting could occur thanks to the in-house processor, but there’s nothing to suggest Google is looking to drive prices down.

All that is to say a Pixel 6 starting at $700 sounds reasonable with the Pixel 6 Pro coming it at $800 and higher.