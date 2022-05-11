Google on Wednesday announced its latest Android phone, the Pixel 6a. Priced $450, it will arrive later this summer.

Keeping with the tradition of the “A” series of handsets, the Google Pixel 6a gives consumers a junior flagship-like experience at a mid-range price point. It’s a perfect phone for the ‘every man’ as it packs in many of the features and functionality that make the standard Pixel line so popular.

Google stopped short of detailing the full list of hardware specifications but a visit to the official landing page of the device reveals more information.

Like the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the Pixel 6a will draw strength and smarts from the Google Tensor processor; the Titan M2 security chip is also present, keeping sensitive data safe.

The phone will have 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and pack 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. That is to say it ought to be quick to read and write to the phone, and multitasking should be no issue.

The Pixel 6a has the same distinct design language as the proper line, including the raised camera bar and two-tone color. The phone is constructed from recycled aluminum and comes in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage color options.

Interestingly, and perhaps quite welcome to many, the screen size is 6.1-inches should make for better single-hand operation. Resolution is listed at 1080 x 2400 pixels with a refresh rate of up to 60Hz.

The Pixel 6a has a dual-camera system on the rear with a 12.2-megapixel main and 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter. Around front is an 8-megapixel camera.

As we’ve seen in other A-series phones, the Pixel 6a retains a handful of the signature features and smarts that come with other Pixel models. Included here are Real-Tone, Night Sight, Magic Eraser, Live Caption, Live Translate, and more.

While the Pixel 6a is expected to launch with Android 12, it will be among the first to see Android 13 when it makes its public debut. What’s more, Google pledges five years of Pixel updates which means security patches and Pixel feature drops as well as a few major OS updates.

The Pixel 6a goes up for pre-order on July 21 and will be available starting July 28. You can learn more about the phone and subscribe to be in the know when it comes to more information on this and other Google devices.