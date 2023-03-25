There are two main changes to grace the new Google Pixel 8. More information are pouring in regarding this device expected to be showcased at the upcoming Google I/O 2023 event.

First, the device will get some design changes over its predecessor the Pixel 7. Secondly, it will sport a dual camera etched at the rear.

Google Pixel 8 design

MySmartPrice has ensured that fans get some notable details about the smartphone before it hits the markets. Partnering with OnLeaks, a company that has good reputation of getting accurate information about leaks, MySmartPrice reveals some new details.

There will be subtle changes to designs of the Pixel 8 when compared with the Pixel 7. However, these changes are said to be quite noticeable when compared to the Pixel 7 series.

See Also: Google Pixel Buyer’s Guide

What Google Pixel 8 design renders reveal

First, it comes as no surprise that this device will be the entry-level flagship as far as the company’s premium smartphone lineup for this year is concerned. Apart from the dual camera setup, there is a LED flash outside the oval-shaped camera module. It is seen on the protruding visor.

The smartphone is likely to arrive without a telephoto camera sensor – this may remain exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro.

If you love smartphones with rounded corners, this one is for you. It is one of the features that gives the Pixel 8 a different appearance when compared with the Pixel 7.

Display features of Pixel 8

The information from OnLeaks claim that the smartphone will have a screen size of about 6.2 inches. Pixel 7 has a display of 6.3 inches. Pixel 8 screen will be flat and it will sport a hole-punch cutout at the top center. It will also be smaller than the predecessor.

Design renders of Google Pixel 8 Pro have leaked too. In case you want to know more about the Google Pixel 8 series, visit this page to learn more.