There are two main changes to grace the new Google Pixel 8. More information are pouring in regarding this device expected to be showcased at the upcoming Google I/O 2023 event.

First, the device will get some design changes over its predecessor the Pixel 7. Secondly, it will sport a dual camera etched at the rear.

Google Pixel 8 design

MySmartPrice has ensured that fans get some notable details about the smartphone before it hits the markets. Partnering with OnLeaks, a company that has good reputation of getting accurate information about leaks, MySmartPrice reveals some new details.

There will be subtle changes to designs of the Pixel 8 when compared with the Pixel 7. However, these changes are said to be quite noticeable when compared to the Pixel 7 series.

See Also: Google Pixel Buyer’s Guide

What Google Pixel 8 design renders reveal

First, it comes as no surprise that this device will be the entry-level flagship as far as the company’s premium smartphone lineup for this year is concerned. Apart from the dual camera setup, there is a LED flash outside the oval-shaped camera module. It is seen on the protruding visor.

The smartphone is likely to arrive without a telephoto camera sensor – this may remain exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro.

If you love smartphones with rounded corners, this one is for you. It is one of the features that gives the Pixel 8 a different appearance when compared with the Pixel 7.

Display features of Pixel 8

The information from OnLeaks claim that the smartphone will have a screen size of about 6.2 inches. Pixel 7 has a display of 6.3 inches. Pixel 8 screen will be flat and it will sport a hole-punch cutout at the top center. It will also be smaller than the predecessor.

Design renders of Google Pixel 8 Pro have leaked too. In case you want to know more about the Google Pixel 8 series, visit this page to learn more.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.