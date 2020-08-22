Google Pixel Buds learn new tricks in latest update

Google’s Pixel Buds are true wireless earbuds that bring serious smarts, including real-time translation when talking to someone in a different language, and they continue to get smarter.

Bass Boost and Attention Alerts

The latest update brings bass boost in the Buds settings. In addition, the Pixel Buds can now detect when you’re sharing with someone so you both get individual volume control.

Another new feature is Attention Alerts, an experimental feature that will temporarily lower the volume when the buds detect a baby crying, a dog barking, or an emergency vehicle siren.

Translate and Transcribe

As mentioned above, one of the Google Pixel Bud’s amazing features is the ability to translate speech in real time. Now, to minimize distractions, the Pixel Buds can transcribe speech so you can focus on the person speaking and can hear the speech when they are done speaking. Right now it’s available for French, German, Italian and Spanish speakers to translate English.

Find my Device and Ask Google Assistant

If you lose or misplace your Pixel Buds, you can now see the last known location in the Find My Device app.

Google Assistant is now more helpful as well. You can ask Google Assistant to turn touch controls on and off as well as check the battery status of your earbuds.

In addition to the new update, Google Pixel Buds are now available in Oh So Orange, Quiet Mint, and Almost Black.