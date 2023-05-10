Google Pixel Fold arrives as thinnest, most capable folding phone yet

After months of rumors and leaks the Google Pixel Fold is official. Available for pre-order immediately, shipping starts next month. This innovative new device combines the helpfulness of Pixel with a sleek design that unfolds into a compact tablet, giving you even more ways to use your phone.

The Pixel Fold boasts a thin and durable design that fits perfectly in your hand and slips effortlessly into your pocket when it’s closed. But flip it open, and you’ll be greeted by a stunning 7.6-inch screen, thinner than any other foldable phone on the market.

To create this foldable design Google had to redesign several Pixel components, including the camera, battery, speakers, and haptics technology. The custom-built hinge, which lends to the phone’s slimness, is the most durable one of its kind on the market. And while it looks like a premium device in every sense, the Pixel Fold is IPX8-rated, so users don’t need to worry about water splashes.

When the phone is closed you can use the exterior screen to carry out all the usual tasks such as responding to messages, browsing the web, and utilizing handy Pixel features such as Direct My Call, Call Screen, Hold for Me, and Clear Calling.

Once opened, the Pixel Fold is pretty much a full-on tablet experience. Many of your favorite apps have been optimized to make the most of the larger screen, whether you’re binge-watching your favorite shows, diving into a good book, or getting work done. The recently revised Taskbar lets user seamlessly switch between apps or use compatible apps side-by-side in split-screen mode.

Tabletop mode lets you prop up the Pixel Fold to enjoy content without needing a tripod. This mode is especially handy for YouTube, as the top half of the screen displays your video while the bottom half offers (coming soon) playback controls.

As you might expect, the Pixel Fold boasts incredible camera capabilities. With features like Super Res Zoom (with 5x optical zoom), Real Tone, Night Sight, and Portrait photography, you can capture stunning photos with ease. Plus, you can use Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur in Google Photos to perfect your shots.

The Rear Camera Selfie feature on the Pixel Fold allows you to snap high-quality selfies using the exterior screen as your viewfinder. The 48-megapixel main camera ensures your selfies look amazing.

And there’s more excitement to come! When Android 14 launches later this year, you can look forward to the Dual Screen interpreter mode on the Pixel Fold. It’ll utilize both the inner and outer screens to facilitate live conversations and translations. Say goodbye to language barriers and enjoy more natural conversations, all without huddling around a single screen.

Pre-Order

You can pre-order ($1,799) the Pixel Fold today, and it will be available in two stunning colors: Porcelain and Obsidian. As a bonus, when you pre-order in the U.S., you’ll also receive a Google Pixel Watch, absolutely free.

If you’re eager to find out which countries the Pixel Fold will be available in check out this support page on Google.