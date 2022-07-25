Google Play is officially ten years old today, and the virtual storefront is celebrating a number of changes and milestones.

To usher in the new era of Google Play, Google is introducing a new logo for the app and website. It’s rather similar to the current logo but it has a few changes to more closely align with the colors and hues in other Google services.

Gone is the more vibrant palette in favor of the familiar green, blue, red, and yellow found in Gmail, Search, and other apps. The logo is also a smidge more round on its edges. We suspect that the new logo is subtle enough that casual users might not notice it.

“We’re introducing a new logo that better reflects the magic of Google and matches the branding shared by many of our helpful products — Search, Assistant, Photos, Gmail and more,” explains Tian Lim, VP of Google Play.

Play Points Booster

Google is also offering a boost incentive to its Google Play Points program. If you activate the points booster, you’ll earn 10x points on purchases, including most in-app items. The official start date of the offer varies by country.

To check on whether it’s available, head to the “Earn” tab in the Play Points section of the Play Store. Once enabled, all purchases within a 24 hour period will earn points at the tenfold rate.