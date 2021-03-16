Google on Tuesday announced that it will soon cut its Play Store commission fees in half, taking them from 30% down to 15% for developers.

Scheduled to take effect July 1, 2021, Google will take only 15% of the revenues earned for digital goods or services sold in the Play Store. That is, up to the first million dollars. For smaller outfits and independent teams this could be a big boost in capital and a way to keep development going.

We believe this is a fair approach that aligns with Google’s broader mission to help all developers succeed.

As for those developers who earn more than $1 million in revenue annually, Google will switch back to the 30% once the threshold is crossed. In essence, it’s a $150,000 back in the pockets for any developers who pull down more than one million in a year.

Read more at the Android Developers blog.