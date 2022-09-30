Google has announced the official shutdown of Stadia, its game streaming service. Google is giving players access to their games library through January 18, 2023. So you should focus on completing any games that you have abandoned. On a positive note, Google will be refunding all hardware purchases made through the Google Store. It will also refund all game and add-on purchases made through the Stadia store.

Rumors have swirled for years about the demise of Stadia, but it always seemed to chug along. While the streaming service was technologically capable, the service never caught on with consumers due to its lack of games.

Google has stated that it will apply Stadia technology to other services. They specifically called out services like YouTube, Google Play, and its Augmented Reality efforts. This decision comes as Google is reducing the number of projects throughout the company. This includes its exit from the Chromebook hardware market.

Google expects to have the majority of the refunds completed by mid-January 2023. Google Stadia users should check out Google’s Help Center for more details.