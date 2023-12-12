Google has announced a series of updates and improvements to enhance its Google TV experience, including performance enhancements, new Live tab updates, and even some holiday cheer to wrap up the year.

Improved Speed and Memory Usage

Google has been hard at work optimizing the performance of Google TV. The latest updates include improvements to memory usage, making the home screen load recommendation rows and basic system apps more efficiently. This means smoother navigation, faster app openings, and quicker access to your favorite entertainment.

Google has also improved the response speed for many features on the home screen, including preloading rows of movies and shows, optimizing tab loading, and speeding up search results. These updates will make finding and watching your favorite content a breeze.

Improved Storage Space

In addition to speed and memory improvements, Google has made changes to free up more storage space on your Google TV devices. By reducing the size of preinstalled apps you don’t use, there will be more room for the apps you do use on your device. These storage improvements are already rolling out to your devices, so you can enjoy more space for your favorite apps and content.

Live TV Updates and New Free Channels

Google TV has also introduced new updates to the Live tab, featuring more than 800 free TV channels in the U.S. Two new categories have been added to the Live tab channel guide, including “Recents” to quickly find your recently watched free TV channels and “Local news” for easy access to free news channels in your area. Additionally, 14 new free channels have been launched, including the Xumo Holiday Movie Channel, DraftKings, and Speedvision, bringing the total to over 115 built-in free channels with no additional download or subscription needed.

Holiday Cheer

To wrap up the year, Google is bringing holiday cheer straight to your living room. An interactive Advent calendar will offer a daily holiday surprise until December 25, and the “Holidays” category on the Live tab will be filled with your favorite free holiday movie and music channels. Don’t miss the “Best of 2023” wrap-up, as Google takes a look back at the movies, shows, and music that defined the year.