Google has officially rolled out December 2023 OTA updates for the Pixel Watches including non-LTE Pixel Watch variants. Google adds some new features to the Pixel Watch variants- Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch, however, it doesn’t overhaul the watch experience but it gets a major improvement which contains bug fixes.

Google is rolling out the December security patch to all variants which means the non-cellular model of the Pixel Watch 2 is getting its first Wear OS 4 update since its launch on October 2023.

However, Google lists two specific items in the Pixel Watch December 2023 update changelog which includes a DND and Bedtime sync. Apart from that one of the interesting features that Google brings in this latest update is the call screen feature though it is limited to users in the US for now. The Pixel ecosystem users- you’ll get to see a transcript of the person who is calling which helps you to decide whether you should receive the call or ignore it.

Pixel watch December 2023 Notes

New features for your first-gen Pixel Watch

Your Pixel Phone and first-gen Pixel Watch will work even better together for more convenience, allowing you to sync your Do Not Disturb and Bedtime Modes from one device to the other, like you can with Pixel Watch 2.

Bug fixes and performance updates

A number of people experienced image retention on their Pixel Watch 2, which has been fixed in this update.

Furthermore, You are getting a Watch Unlock feature which lets you unlock your smartphone (but it must be a Pixel phone), just like an Apple watch. Now, the first-generation Pixel watch also syncs Bedtime modes and Do Not Disturb with your phone meaning if you turn on the Bedtime mode on your Pixel watch simultaneously it also gets enabled on your smartphone.

As for bug fixes, this update resolves the Image retention issue that Pixel Watch 2 users were facing. Google is gradually rolling out this new update with a December 5, 2023 security patch, you can also check for updates to your Pixel watch by just going to the settings of your watch, tapping on the system, and then system updates.