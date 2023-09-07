GoPro finally unveiled its most anticipated Hero 12 Black latest action camera. The new action camera brings a worthy of upgrades in terms of battery life, camera quality, and new design addition over the predecessor Hero 11 Black. The most of improvements are centered around the battery life on the latest iteration although GoPro also added some must-have features this time in the GoPro Hero 12 Black which is great.

As I mentioned above the battery improvement, maybe if you are expecting more battery life in the latest action camera that’s not the case here. You get the same Hero 11 Black’s Enduro 1,720mAh battery in the Hero 12 Black but GoPro made some dramatic improvements in battery which extends the battery life of the camera. With the highest 5.3K 60 fps recording mode, the Hero 12 Back lasts 70 minutes on a single charge almost doubling from the Hero 11 Black’s 35 min battery life. The rest of the supporting video modes are 5.3k 30 fps (in 16:9 aspect ratio) with a battery life of 1.5 hours, 4K 120 fps, 2.7k 240 fps, (in 8:7 and 16:9), and 1080p 30 fps extending the battery life to over 2.5 hours.

Another important feature GoPro added which is very useful for content creators. GoPro Hero 12 Black now gets support for Bluetooth headsets that basically allow you to record the audio via Bluetooth earbuds or headphones simultaneously with the in-camera mics. The action camera now comes with a 9:16 aspect ratio i.e. vertical capture mode most suitable for Instagram Reels, TikTok, and YouTube shorts video platforms.

The two new additions in GoPro Hero 12 Black- first the GP-Log which is GoPro’s logarithmic shooting mode makes color grading eye catchy in video and photos. Second, the Timecode sync easily synchronized the recordings that were shot on multiple GoPro Hero 12s which makes editing easy. The Hero 12 is waterproof to 33ft underwater.

The most appealing feature finally GoPro added is a built-in regular tripod mount (1.4-inch 20 thread) located at the bottom that easily attaches most of the camera tripods without the need for an adapter. You get the same 27MP large sensor as its predecessor for capturing photos with high dynamic range and a 24.7MP lens handles video-sided things, it uses GoPro’s HyperSmooth 6.0 technology for smooth and crisp stabilized videos.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black retails at $399 and other accessories such as the Max Lens Pod, additional battery, head strap, and a carrying case will get you under $100. The action camera is currently available for pre-orders while the open sales will commence on September 13.