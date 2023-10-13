The holidays are approaching and Govee is helping consumers to immerse themselves in a world of dynamic lighting. The firm has introduced Christmas String Lights, and Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro.

The firm is introducing these products as part of its commitment to provide consumers with innovative smart lighting solutions. According to Govee, these items offer full customization and effortless control.

The Christmas String Lights

One of the innovations released by the company is the Christmas String Lights that works differently from the way the conventional Christmas lights work. There are no dotted bullet head beads in this case. The new Govee lights use clear droplet-shaped features that generate crystal-clear lighting.

The lights offer fun effects that users love to see. There are over one hundred preset lighting effects from millions of colors. When it’s not holiday period, users can still have fun with the two products by switching to simple white light effect. In this case, consumers are able to illuminate their homes all year long with these fancy lights.

Features of String Lights

Interactive gaming with Uni-IC Control

Built-in Mic

IP65 waterproof

Control Govee Home App

Govee DreamView

The Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro

Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro is the first of its type as well. It’s a cut-table permanent outdoor light which is an upgrade of a former product. Now, consumers can enjoy more advanced technology as they make use of this product. This premium lighting experience comes also with unparalleled price benefit.

Its height makes it possible for people looking at it from a distance to see it and its glorious performance. Consumers get a high quality lighting experience all the year through.

Key feature of Outdoor Lights Pro

New industrial-level IC

Five-channel RGBWW control

Redesigned lens to extend lightwashing range

Customized trimming

IP67 LED strip and adapter

Seamless integration with other smart devices

Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights will be available on October 16 through the company’s website in the U.S, E.U, and the U.K. The price range is as follows: $399.99 (100ft), $549.99 (150ft), and $699.99 (200ft).