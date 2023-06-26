Govee, a leading name in smart lighting solutions, is expanding its T2 TV Backlight Series by introducing a new 98-100 inch model while also rolling out significant software updates across the entire T2 series. These updates bring exciting new features and enhancements to enhance the viewing experience and customization options.

98-100 Inch T2 TV Backlight

One of the most notable additions to Govee’s T2 TV Backlight Series is the introduction of the 98-100 inch model. This larger variant features an elongated strip light to perfectly accommodate expansive TV screens.

Building upon the success of the original T2, this new model carries over all the beloved features while catering to those seeking a more immersive experience for their larger televisions. The dual-camera design and patented color-match technology, known as “Govee Envisual,” remain intact, ensuring customized and dynamic lighting effects that synchronize with the content on the screen.

Exciting Software Updates

Alongside the launch of the new model, Govee is introducing game-changing software updates across the entire T2 series. These updates expand the functionality and versatility of the TV backlight, providing users with an even more engaging and energy-efficient experience. Let’s explore some of the key software enhancements:

Vivid Mode: Govee’s new Vivid Mode takes the viewing experience to new heights by dividing the TV screen into zones. It captures the content on each zone individually and synchronizes the colors on the screen with the TV backlight. This results in a truly immersive and captivating visual experience that enhances the on-screen content.

Black Screen Detection: With the introduction of the black screen detection feature, users can now save energy when the TV backlight is not in use. Once activated through the Govee Home App, the system automatically turns off the backlight if it detects low screen brightness, a black or static screen, or the absence of color alterations on the screen. This feature ensures optimal energy efficiency and convenience.

DreamView Technology: Govee’s T2 TV Backlight now supports DreamView Technology, allowing users to create a color-coordinated and immersive lighting environment. By pairing their Govee TV backlight with up to five other DreamView-compatible smart lights, users can synchronize the lighting effects across their entire room, further enhancing the viewing atmosphere.

Compatibility and Pricing

All models in the T2 TV Backlight Series are compatible with popular technologies such as CEC, HDMI, Dolby Vision, and 8K screens. Additionally, they offer seamless integration with select streaming services, including Disney+, Netflix, and Max.

The pricing for the T2 series is as follows: $139.99 for the 55-65 inch model, $159.99 for the 75-85 inch model, and $199.99 for the newly launched 98-100 inch model. These competitive price points make Govee’s T2 TV Backlight Series an attractive choice for those seeking to elevate their home entertainment setup.