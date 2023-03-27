Govee, a leading provider of smart lighting products, announced its revolutionary AI lighting innovation at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) back in January. And now its Gaming Sync Box Kit comes to market as the first product to feature the new smarts.

With the Gaming Sync Box gamers will wxperience lightning-fast, seamless lighting responses with an ultra-low latency of under 16 milliseconds. Moreover, it will provide stunningly smooth graphics with support for resolutions and refresh rates of up to 4k at 60 Hz, 2k at 144 Hz, and 1k at 240 Hz max.

With the power of AI technology, users and gamers can discover over 30 dynamic lighting effects for each game, expertly highlighting key moments for a truly immersive gaming experience.

Govee’s AI intelligent algorithm, CogniGlow, introduces deep learning into the ambient lighting industry, providing users with a more intelligent entertainment experience.

It has a high information recognition speed and can process millions of audio-visual entertainment scenes, and deeply combines information with lighting. CogniGlow is widely used in the field of audio-visual entertainment, linking reality and virtuality.

Govee-AI CogniGlow learns through the data of over 100,000+ games and analyzes characteristics of colors, texts, and other information to give users a unique and interactive game lighting experience.

The algorithm categorizes twelve mainstream music genres through the AI algorithm, such as Blues, Classical, HipHop, etc., and can identify the music genre in real-time and match it with corresponding lighting effects.

With this cutting-edge technology, Govee aims to provide a more immersive and customized smart home and lighting experience for its users. The upcoming AI products feature Govee’s proprietary algorithm, which enhances real-time lighting effects on game screens and provides an industry-leading AI experience.

In the future, Govee will incorporate its AI technology into its existing line of high-end lighting products, providing users with more personalized choices for their experience.

The Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit is priced at $299.99 and is available for purchase on both Amazon and Govee.com.