GravaStar Unveils New Mercury M1 Pro and Mercury M2 Gaming Mice

GravaStar, one of the more prominent names in unique gaming and audio gear, has just announced the launch of its newest creations – the Mercury M1 Pro and Mercury M2 Gaming Mice. These cutting-edge peripherals embody GravaStar’s commitment to blending avant-garde design with exceptional performance, setting a new standard in the world of gaming technology.

Unparalleled Strength and Lightness: The Mercury M1 Pro

At the core of the Mercury M1 Pro’s exceptional design lies its magnesium alloy construction, a material choice that sets this gaming mouse apart in both aesthetics and performance. Renowned for its remarkable strength-to-weight ratio, magnesium alloy offers the M1 Pro a robust yet lightweight frame, ensuring durability and effortless movements during intense gaming sessions.

The Battle-Worn Silver Mist and The Gunmetal Gray: Dual Editions

The Mercury M1 Pro comes in two stunning editions – The Battle-Worn Silver Mist and The Gunmetal Gray. The Battle-Worn Silver Mist features a handcrafted magnesium alloy body with a unique hollowed-out design for enhanced grip and airflow, while The Gunmetal Gray boasts a sleek and stylish look. Both versions are equipped with impressive technical specifications, including a high-precision 26,000 DPI sensor, TUROSPEED Wireless Technology, and customizable GLOWSYNC RGB lighting.





Mercury M1

Redefining Gaming Ergonomics: The Mercury M2

The Mercury M2 Gaming Mouse introduces an innovative hollowed-out design, weighing a mere 79g. This design not only stands out visually but also ensures optimal airflow, keeping the gamer’s hand cool and comfortable during extended gaming sessions. Key features include a 26,000 DPI sensor, versatile connectivity options, and dynamic LIGHTSYNC RGB modes.





Mercury M2

Pricing and Availability

The Mercury M1 Pro and M2 gaming mice are set for pre-order starting January 1st, 2024, with an MSRP ranging from $79.95 – $129.95. With their innovative design and high-performance capabilities, these mice are poised to deliver a new level of gaming experience to enthusiasts and professionals alike.

In conclusion, GravaStar’s Mercury M1 Pro and M2 gaming mice represent a fusion of sci-fi elegance with practical, high-performance gaming tools. They are the culmination of Huang’s commitment to revolutionizing the gaming experience, making each interaction not just functional but inspiringly personal. With their unique design and advanced features, these mice are set to make a significant impact in the gaming world.