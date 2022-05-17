We spend a large segment of our day looking at screens. Be it a computer monitor, laptop, phone, tablet, TV, or even a Peloton bike, there are a lot of displays pushing blue light at our eyes.

Whether you realize it or not, these screens can do a real number on you. Sure, there’s the obvious stuff like eye strain, but there’s also headaches, dry eyes, inability to fall asleep easily, and general exhaustion.

How does one combat the ever-present threat? If you haven’t checked out a pair of blue light glasses, the time is now. One brand you may want to consider in this space is GUNNAR Optiks.

We were provided a couple of pairs of blue light filtering glasses from the GUNNAR team, one being the Pendleton and the other being the Lightning Bolt. That is to say the former is a pair of more traditional glasses while the latter are geared toward gaming. Both run about $80 a pair.

We found both pairs to be comfortable to wear, study, and solidly built. The two had Amber tint which is somewhere in the middle of what’s available for protection against blue light.

The glasses come with a protective carrying case and a microfiber cleaning cloth; they are backed by a 12-month warranty.

The Pendleton have a flexible hinge that allows for comfort at the temples while the Lightning Bolt have a unique shape to the arm that alleviates pressure.

Also cool, the gaming glasses come with a free interchangeable headset strap that snaps on at the temple. This way your ears don’t get fatigued, especially if you’re wearing a pair of headphones.

Take a look through the GUNNAR website and you’ll find that not only is there a variety of categories and respective designs but many of them come with options for different colors or lens tint. You should have no issue locating a pair that speak to your style and sensibilities.

And while you can typically opt for the GUNNAR-Focus lens for sharper focus at close range, you can also use your prescription, too. Going that route opens things up quite a bit in the area of lens tints as well as whether you want single focus, progressive, or something for computers.

If you spend more than a few hours per day looking at a computer screen, you owe it to yourself to start protecting your eyes against the harmful effects of blue light. When you’re ready, GUNNAR Optiks has a wide range of options.