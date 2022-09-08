Handheld Group, a top producer of rugged gadgets, unveiled the all-new Algiz RT10. It is an ultra-rugged 10-inch Android tablet that combines cutting-edge performance and design with future-proof technology.

Handheld Algiz RT10 comes with Snapdragon 5G and Android 11

The new Algiz RT10 is tough and resilient, with the capacity to withstand water, dust, shock, and high temperatures, thanks to the IP67 classification. Despite this, it is small and light, weighing just 980 grams (2.2 lb) and featuring a 10-inch touchscreen with super-hardened glass and rain-and-glove mode. However, we do not know the display details.

The Handheld says the powerful processor with future-proof 5G functionality will remain cutting-edge for years. It offers mobile field workers enterprise functionality with an unknown Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G platform and Android 11. Additionally, the rugged design increases the product’s environmental effect and sustainability.

The MaxGo mobile device management (MDM) software provides personalized settings across all devices in a field network. It offers increased security features, including a biometric (fingerprint) ID.

Algiz RT10 includes a Built-in u-blox NEO M8U chipset for GNSS location data using GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou. The ultra-rugged Android tablet also offers 5G, 4G/LTE high-speed data, Wi-Fi, BT, and NFC.

Carrying bags and car docks with GPS and Wi-Fi antenna pass-through come with the tablet retail box.

Here are all the details of the Handheld Algiz RT10 ultra-rugged tablet:

High-resolution, sunlight-readable 10-inch touchscreen with super-hardened glass and rain-and-glove mode.

Google GMS for Play Store and Google Maps access.

5G, 4G/LTE high-speed data, Wi-Fi, BT, and NFC.

Built-in u-blox NEO M8U chipset for GNSS location data using GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou.

13-megapixel rear-facing and 5-megapixel front-facing cameras.

Full-day, user-replaceable battery.

Optional scanner and integrated UHF, in addition to built-in expandability.

Accessories include carrying cases and vehicle docks with GPS and Wi-Fi antenna pass-through.

According to Johan Hed, Handheld director of product management, The Algiz RT10 Android tablet is the best combination of portable design, field ruggedness, and technology capabilities in an enterprise-level mobile computer.

The Handheld Algiz RT10 price and release date have not been announced yet. Check out the Handheld website for more information.