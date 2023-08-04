The Dreo PolyFan 513S is a smart pedestal fan designed to provide efficient and customizable airflow for users seeking relief from hot and stuffy environments. Equipped with smart features and a remote control, this fan aims to deliver a comfortable and convenient cooling experience.

It’s one of the latest products from Dreo to pass through our office and yet another one we’re happy to recommend. If you’re looking to beat the summer heat, the PolyFan 513S should be on your short list of considerations.

The Dreo PolyFan 513S generates a strong airflow with eight different speeds, and its adjustable height and tilt allow users to direct the breeze precisely where they need it. The fan’s smart functionality enables users to control various settings remotely, such as fan speed, oscillation, and timer, through the included remote control or a smartphone app. The integration of smart technology and smart home integeration (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant) lets users customize their cooling experience with ease.

The Dreo PolyFan 513S boasts a sleek and modern design that blends well with various home décor styles. Its sturdy pedestal base provides stability, ensuring the fan remains secure during operation.

The fan’s adjustable height, ranging from around 3-feet to 4-feet allows it to cater to different user preferences and room sizes. The control panel, situated on top of the fan, is user-friendly with clear, intuitive buttons. Additionally, the inclusion of a remote control makes it easy to adjust settings from a distance.

And while the built-in buttons and remote are helpful, the real fun comes with the mobile app. One setting that you’ll get there is a “natural” breeze setting which more or less randomizes speed and oscillation in all directions. It’s truly like a breeze kicking up in a room blowing in different speeds and areas of the room.

The fan’s powerful motor generates impressive airflow, offering effective cooling even in larger rooms. Users have the option to choose from up to eight fan speeds, ensuring they find their preferred level of comfort. The oscillation feature helps circulate air throughout the room, providing a consistent cooling experience.

As someone with a house full of Google Assistant products I like that Dreo adds support for the PolyFan 513S. Google Assistant integration allows users to control the fan using voice commands. This hands-free approach adds a new level of convenience for individuals with limited mobility or those who want to adjust the fan stopping their current task.

Users can integrate the fan into their existing smart home setup, creating automation routines and connecting it with other smart devices like smart thermostats or smart lighting.

Smart home integration enables users to control the fan even when they are not at home. Whether at work or on vacation, users can use their smartphones or other Google Assistant-enabled devices to turn the fan on or off, adjust the settings, or schedule cooling cycles, ensuring a comfortable environment upon their return.

Target user

The Dreo PolyFan 513S is an ideal choice for individuals and families seeking a reliable and technologically advanced cooling solution.

It caters to people who prioritize convenience and want the ability to control their fan’s settings remotely. With its powerful performance and customizable features, the fan is suitable for use in bedrooms, living rooms, home offices, or any area that requires efficient cooling during hot summer months.

We’ve moved the fan around my home a few times and tend to keep it at the foot of our bed. It’s the perfect height for our raised bed and the random natural breeze does its best to encourage naps.

Final Thoughts

Several aspects of the Dreo PolyFan 513S impressed us during our review. Firstly, its design and build quality were noteworthy, combining both aesthetics and stability. Even my son, who normally doesn’t may close attention to things like this remarked how cool and modern it looked.

The adjustable height and tilt, and oscillation options further enhanced its versatility. I particularly enjoyed that I can set the oscillation to various degrees of coverage and that it’s not just an On/Off setting.

The fan’s smart functionality was also a standout feature, as it provided a level of control and convenience that traditional fans lack. And as a fan, the powerful airflow and quiet operation made it a pleasure to use even during nighttime. It’s powerful to be sure, but it’s also quiet, even at its highest setting.

The Dreo PolyFan 513S is a solid addition to any home, providing powerful and customizable cooling with its smart features and remote control.

Its sleek design, coupled with adjustable height and tilt, ensures it fits seamlessly into various spaces. The fan’s performance is impressive, offering strong airflow and quiet operation, making it suitable for diverse user preferences.