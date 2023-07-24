The long-rumored and teased feature is now available! Google has enabled stable access to Android App Streaming on Chrome OS. This new feature allows users to access recent Android apps and notifications from their phones and use them in a projected window on the Chrome OS device.

App Streaming is an additional extension of the “Better Together” settings for connected devices. Here Android devices on the same network and within Bluetooth range can share notifications, WiFi, and clipboard data. Now, App Streaming integrates your favorite mobile OS with the Mt. View desktop options even more.

I’ve been using the App Streaming on beta for a few weeks and with each update it’s gotten smoother and more usable. With this now in Chrome OS stable channels, App Streaming is more ready for daily use. I have found it’s still a little slow and can lose connection at times, but mostly the feature is pretty stable.

Setup takes just a few steps in the Google Connected Devices panel and a quick confirmation via the Android phone. After this, you have access to all incoming notifications that can then be interacted with from the quick reply pop-up or full app window if you need additional options.

This marks a great way for Google to increase the integrations between its two operating systems. Apple and Microsoft offer similar hooks between mobile and desktop. This is something we’ve literally seen previewed by Google for years and finally starting to see in action.