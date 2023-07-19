The Outon S1 Smart Floor Lamp is an innovative lighting solution that combines functionality, style, and smart technology. Designed to enhance your living space, this lamp offers a range of standout features that are sure to impress tech-savvy individuals and anyone looking to elevate their home lighting experience.

The Outon S1 Smart Floor Lamp boasts a sleek and contemporary design that effortlessly blends into any decor. Standing at an impressive height of 70 inches, this floor lamp incorporates an uplight and an RGB column to create stunning visual effects.

The uplight illuminates the ceiling, creating a soft and ambient glow, while the RGB column allows you to choose from a wide spectrum of colors to suit your mood or occasion.

Features

Sleek and contemporary design that complements any home decor

Features an uplight and RGB column for stunning visual effects

Voice controls for easy adjustment of brightness, color temperature, and lighting modes with Google Assistant or Alexa

Offers a wide spectrum of colors to suit any mood or occasion

Enhances the ambiance of your living space with its versatile lighting options

The lamp is also equipped with IR remote, enabling easy adjustments of brightness, color temperature, and lighting modes. The Outon S1 seamlessly connects to your virtual assistant to be able to integrate into you smart setting. Control on/off and RGB controls simply by telling your assistant what you want to happen. You can even have the lights dance to the music with music mode.

The Outon S1 Smart Floor Lamp ($108) is an ideal choice for homeowners and individuals who appreciate both style and smart technology. Whether you’re setting the mood for a cozy evening, creating a vibrant atmosphere for a party, or simply illuminating a room with natural daylight, this lamp offers versatility and convenience at your fingertips.