CES 2023 has been jam-packed with announcements this year, and that includes some notable Chrome OS devices. Here’s a look at some of our favorites from the CES floor.

Acer

Kicking things off is the Acer Chromebox CXI5 and the Add-In-One 24. The compact Acer Chromebox CXI5 is a great solution for businesses or schools looking to outfit their space with a capable Chrome OS device. It features a 12th Gen Intel Core processor up to the i7-1270P vPro or you can opt for the budget-friendly Intel Celeron 7305.

You’ll also have the choice of 4GB or up to 16GB of RAM, with the option for 32GB of storage or up to 256GB. Plus, there’s an M.2 expansion slot in case you need some additional storage space.

The CXI5 gives you plenty of I/O options, including a microSD card reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack, four USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, two USB 4 Gen3 Type-C ports, two HDMI ports, and an Ethernet jack.

With Wi-FI 6E included the CXI5 will have no issues working with the cloud, and thanks to its VESA mount, it can be hidden away for a clean minimal look. The Acer CXI5 will be available in Q1 2023 with a starting price of $290.

Acer also debuted the Add-In-One 24 built with enterprise users in mind, it provides a 23.8-inch 1920 x 1080 resolution display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. There’s a 5MP built-in webcam with dual front-facing stereo speakers, perfect for video calls or catching up on the latest movies or TV shows.

It’s powered by Intel’s 12th Gen processors or a more affordable Celeron 7305, along with up to 16GB of RAM. For storage, you can get up to 256GB built-in and there is an M.2 Expansion slot or microSD card reader if you need more.

The Add-In-One 24 also comes loaded with ports, including two USB 3.2 Gen Type-A ports, three USB 4 Gen3 Type-C ports, two HDMI ports, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Acer Add-In-One 24 will be available in North America in Q1 of 2023 starting at $610.

Asus

Asus brought a Chromebox of its own to CES 2023, but this one has a unique trick up its sleeve. The Asus Chromebox 5 features a built-in 15W wireless charger that allows you to power up your devices by placing them on top of the device. That’s certainly one way to make your product stand out.

Besides the unique wireless charger, the Asus Chromebox 5 is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core processor and supports running up to four 4K displays. There are also plenty of I/O options, including four USB Type-A ports, two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, a Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C port, a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

You can also mount the mini Chromebox 5 with a VESA mount, and it has Wi-Fi 6E for speedy internet performance. The Asus Chromebox 5 launches in Q1 of 2023 starting at $399.

If a laptop is more your style, then Asus brought its latest gaming Chromebook, the Vibe CX34 Flip with them to CES 2023 as well. This 14-inch cloud-gaming laptop includes a 16:10 144Hz display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200. It is powered by Intel’s 12th Gen Core processors with up to 16GB of RAM. This should ensure you get speedy performance on Chrome OS and a silky smooth display for gaming.

The Vibe CX34 Flip also comes with up to 512GB of storage space and a microSD card slot. Additionally, it has plenty of connection options, such as Wi-Fi 6E, along with two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port.

For video calls, there is a 720p HD webcam with privacy shutter, and there are two Harman Kardon certified speakers to further enhance your gaming sessions. The Acer Vibe CX34 Flip has a 63Wh battery that is projected to last up to 10 hours with mixed use on a single charge.

Outside of the respectable specs, the Vibe CX34 Flip stands out from the crowd due to its accented WASD keys, Antimicrobial Guard, 360-degree hinge, and gaming perks. For example, the Vibe CX34 comes with a SteelSeries gaming mouse and a free three-month trial to NVIDIA GeForce NOW and Amazon Luna+ cloud gaming services.

HP

HP brought its latest Dragonfly Pro Chromebook to CES 2023 this year with a super bright 1200 nit display and the first ever 8MP webcam in a Chromebook.

The Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is also outfitted with a 12th Gen Intel Core 5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The display is a gorgeous 14-inch panel with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and 1200 nit brightness.

For connectivity, you’re looking at four Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports and Wi-Fi 6E for speedy wireless performance. There’s also four speakers tuned by B&O, and the 96Wh battery can be charged to 50% in as little as 30 minutes.

The HP Dragonfly Pro will be available beginning this spring from HP.com.

Lenovo

The 12-inch ultraportable Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook offers a 2-in-1 design that allows it to be used as a laptop, tablet, or in tent mode. It features a 16:10 display with TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification, and the ergonomic drop-hinge allows it to lift the keyboard by 15 degrees for a more comfortable typing experience.

The Flex 3i Chromebook also offers options for an HD or FHD webcam with a physical shutter for maximum privacy. It is powered by an N-series Intel Processor and uses Wi-Fi 6E connectivity for on the go performance.