Hisense TV line for 2020 includes ULED, hands-free voice, and lasers

Chinese manufacturer Hisense typically comes into Las Vegas with a whole array of interesting tech for CES and 2020 proves to be no exception. It hits the new year with a full suite of new TV models, including some with Ultra LED, hands-free voice controls, and a projector/laster TV hybrid.

Given we’re mostly focused on mobile tech, we won’t go too deep into the details here. That said, we appreciate Hisense for its continued usage of Android TV for its smarts. Moreover, it also utilizes built-in Google Assistant for a number of models, something we’re really quite fond of to be sure.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what you can expect from Hisense and its TVs as 2020 gets underway.

L5 Series

The L5 Series offers specifications which closely align with the L10 short-throw Laser TV but with a more user-friendly Android TV platform. It has a smaller color gamut, but Hisense claims it’s able to reproduce more than 95% of the DCI-P3 color space. In other words, expect excellent HDR performance. The dedicated, ambient light-rejecting screen and 2,600 nit brightness will certainly help block out the real world as you dive deep into a movie.

Availability: April 2020

100″ ($6,000)

H9G Quantum Series

As the brand’s premium Quantum Dot ULED TV, this line offers up 1,000 nits of peak brightness. Features include support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, plus microphones located in the bezel. Using far-field voice, users can leverage Google Assistant for finding TV shows and movies or any of the myriad smart home tasks. Oh, and it runs Android TV, too.

A screenless mode lets you treat the H9G as a smart speaker so you can even work with Assistant when it appears otherwise powered off.

Availability: April 2020

55″ ($700)

65″ ($1,000)

H8G Quantum Series

Moving down the line of affordability, the H8G Quantum Series gains quantum dot technology. With 700 nits of peak brightness and up to 90 full-array local dimming zones, it also offers Dolby Vision. Also present is Dolby Atmos support for audio.

Similar to the H9G, it has Android TV with a voice remote, as well as built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast.

Availability: March 2020

50″ ($400)

55″ ($500)

65″ ($700)

H65G Series

Perhaps our favorite of the bunch, this series deliver a wallet-friendly 4K, Dolby Vision-capable TV with Android TV. Available in a variety of sizes, it’s damn near impossible to beat the feature set at these prices. These TVs include a voice remote as well as a dedicated Game Mode that disables processing for ultra-fast response times. Also present are DTS Virtual: X, Motion Rate Technology, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Availability: Q2 2020

43″ ($270)

50″ ($300)

55″ ($330)

65″ ($480)

75″ ($900)

85″ ($1,500)

Other Options

Those who don’t care for 4K, or who might be looking for a smaller display may consider the H55G Series, which starts at just $140 (32-inch) and goes up to $230 (43-inch).

Hisense also plans to have a range of cheaper Roku TVs later this year. Pricing ranges as low as $115 for a 32-inch H4G Series TV up to $500 for a 65-inch 4K H6 Series. Somewhere in the middle will be an H5 Series but we’re not clear on the details just yet.