HMD Global brings unlocked Nokia 5.4 to US

HMD Global on Monday announced that its Nokia 5.4 is now available for pre-order in the United States. The unlocked handset, priced $250, will launch on February 15.

Powered by Android 10, the Nokia 5.4 is an affordable mid-range experience that’s offered in two sharp colors, Polar Night (blue) and Dusk (purple).

The Nokia 5.4 has a 6.39-inch HD+ display and four rear cameras, including a 48-megapixel main shooter. The other three cameras are a 2-megapixel macro, 5-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Around front is a 16-megapixel camera.

Under the hood are a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Should one need additional space, the microSD expansion card slot allows for up to 512GB worth of files.

Other noteworthy features in the handset include a 4,000mAh battery, which Nokia says should get two days of usage, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB-C charging.

As we typically see from Nokia phones, this one is expected to receive two years of major Android updates and three years of security updates.

Learn more about the Nokia 5.4 at the official Nokia website, where you can also purchase one.