Athom is known for its privacy-first smart home solutions. Previously only available in Europe, they are taking their products overseas. At the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), they unveiled they are bringing the Homey Bridge and the Homey App to the United States.

Homey Bridge

The Homey Bridge is a smart home hub designed with your privacy in mind. You won’t have to worry about this little device listening or selling your data. The Homey Bridge supports over 50,000 smart home devices from more than 1,000 brands.

Easily connect your devices with support for Zigbee, Z-Wave Plus, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 433MHz, and infrared.

Currently, in beta, you can only get it from the Homey website. Starting in February you will be able to find it at Amazon, BestBuy, The Home Depot, and others for $69.

Homey Flow, Insights, and Energy

Homey Flow allows you to create automated rules that tie devices together. It doesn’t matter if they are different brands or feature different technologies, Flow just makes it work.

Homey Insights gives you an easy-to-read graph or chart to analyze your smart home usage. This allows you to easily track temperature levels over time or how much energy your fridge uses in the summer and winter.

Homey Energy allows you to see your home’s energy usage in real-time. You can even tell which rooms use the most energy in your home.

Homey App Store

The Homey App Store is open-source, allowing developers and manufactures to extend support for their products and services. Homey is looking to unify all devices under one roof and make them work together.