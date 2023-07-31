Following the Honor Pad X9 global launch, Honor has officially unveiled the Pad X9 entry-level tablet in Indian markets. Honor Pad X9 comes with a set of decent features at an affordable price. Let’s delve into the details.

Honor Pad X9 comes in a sole Gray color option and retails at Rs 14,499 (~$175). The tablet is currently available for pre-order via Amazon with August 2nd scheduled for open sales. Honor offering a free Honor Flip cover and a Rs 500 (~$6.99) extra discount for those who pre-order the tablet.

Honor packs Qulacomm’s Snapdragon 685 processor in the Pad X9, coupled with Adreno 610 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It also has a whopping 3GB of virtual RAM support. The tablet houses a massive 7,250mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 13 hours of video playback on a single charge. To fill this massive juice tank quickly, it comes with support 22.5W fast charging support.

The Pad X9 features an 11.5-inch TFT LCD 2K panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 86% screen-to-body ratio. The panel boosts 400 nits of peak brightness and is TUV Rheinland certified. It has a full metal body, weighs just 495 grams, and is just 6.9mm thin. In terms of lenses, the tablet has a 5MP rear camera and a front camera for selfies and video chats. The device runs on the latest Android 13 based on Honor Magic OS 7.1 out of the box.

Other notable features of the Pad X9 include up to 3GB of virtual RAM, Honor Connect for seamless connectivity, and Six speakers tuned with Honor Hi-Res Audio technology ensuring crystal-clear audio.